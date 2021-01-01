From department 56
HDMI 20 Extension Cable 90 Degree 2 Feet 60cm HDMI Extender High Speed Left Angle HDMI Male to Female Extension Cable 60Hz 4K 2K FM Left
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Connect your Blue-Ray player, Cable Box, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, XBox One, computer or other HDMI-compatible device to your HDTV, display or projector 90-degree design can make for better cable management in some situations, especially in tight spaces Gold-plated connectors resist corrosion, provide durability, and improve the signal transmission; Foil & braid shielding reduces Electromagnetic interference High speed HDMI 2.0 cable, up to 18Gbps, support real 4K(60hz), 3D, ethernet, and audio return, backwards compatible with HDMI v1.4 & v1.3 Cable length: 2Feet / 60cm