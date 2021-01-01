From tera grand
Tera Grand - HDMI 2.0 Repeater - Supports 4K at 60Hz up to 98Ft - Ultra HD 4K UHD Ready
Advertisement
Integrated signal amplifier for extending HDMI cables up to 60m at 1080P@60Hz, 40m at 4K@30Hz, 30m at 4K@60Hz. Support full 3D, 4K x 2K @60Hz, 2160P, serial date rate up to 6.0Gbps. HDMI Lossless transmission: It extends HDMI AV signal to synchronous output Video display is as fluent as direct connection; Supports HDCP 2.2 & Supports 3D transmission. Ideal for trade shows, classrooms, home theater, conference rooms, business office and retail applications.