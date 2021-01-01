PPG Diamond 1 gal. #HDGV64U Heather's Plum Eggshell Interior Paint with Primer

PPG Diamond eggshell interior 100% acrylic paint with primer provides exceptional durability and outstanding stain resistance that protects and beautifies your bedrooms, hallways, home offices and family rooms. PPG Diamond is a Zero VOC, Low Odor paint with primer that offers excellent hide and coverage alongside outstanding scrubbability and washability - all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee. PPG Diamond provides a mildew resistant coating that can be tinted into more than 1,100 PPG colors and has been specifically designed for durable, long-lasting results, often for less than other leading brands. For more than 140-years, painters have trusted PPG and PPG paints to help them achieve smart, beautiful results and PPG Diamond delivers on this tradition with a Diamond-tough, beautiful finish at an exceptional value. Colorants added to this base paint may increase VOC level significantly depending on color choice. Color: Heather's Plum.