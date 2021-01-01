Glidden Essentials 1 gal. #HDGV42 Violet Shimmer Flat Interior Paint

Glidden Essentials flat interior paint is a budget-friendly solution to help refresh the look of low-traffic areas including dining rooms, master bedrooms and formal areas. Glidden Essentials is a low VOC, low odor paint that features good coverage and a scrubbable and washable finish - all backed by a 15-years warranty. Glidden Essentials paint can be tinted into more than 1,100 Glidden colors and is formulated for lasting results, often for less than other leading brands. For more than 140-years, painters have trusted Glidden and Glidden paints to help them achieve smart, beautiful results and Glidden Essentials paint delivers on this tradition with a quality finish at an exceptional value. Color: Violet Shimmer.