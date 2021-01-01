From glidden essentials
Glidden Essentials 1 gal. #HDGV38U Windmill Blue Flat Exterior Paint
Advertisement
Glidden Essentials exterior paint is a budget-friendly solution for use on a variety of exterior surfaces. It offers good coverage, can be tinted and is 100% acrylic - all backed by a 15-years warranty. For more than 140-years, painters have trusted Glidden and Glidden paints to help them achieve smart, beautiful results and Glidden Essentials paint delivers on this tradition with a quality finish at an exceptional value. Color: Windmill Blue.