Glidden Premium 1 gal. #HDGO50 Onionskin Tan Semi-Gloss Interior Paint with Primer

Glidden Premium semi-gloss interior paint with primer offers exceptional value and a quality finish that helps beautify your high-traffic areas including trim, kitchens and bathrooms. Glidden Premium is a Zero VOC, Low Odor paint with primer that features good hide and coverage, a scrubbable and washable coating and a thick, easy to apply formula - all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee. Glidden Premium provides a mildew resistant coating that can be tinted into more than 1,100 Glidden colors and is formulated for lasting results, often for less than other leading brands. For more than 140-years, painters have trusted Glidden and Glidden paints to help them achieve smart, beautiful results and Glidden Premium delivers on this tradition with a durable finish at an exceptional value. Colorants added to this base paint may increase VOC level significantly depending on color choice. Color: Onionskin Tan.