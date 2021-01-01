From behr ultra
BEHR ULTRA 1 qt. #HDC-CL-21 Sporting Green Satin Enamel Exterior Paint & Primer
Advertisement
BEHR ULTRA Exterior Paint & Primer delivers excellent durability and stain-blocking properties. Paint with peace of mind, BEHR ULTRA Exterior Paint resists rain in as little as 60 minutes after application. This satin enamel sheen gives your home’s siding, trim and fences a pearl-like finish that also looks great on doors, trim and masonry. *A PRIMER COAT MAY BE NEEDED ON SOME SURFACES. SEE BACK LABEL FOR DETAILS. Color: Sporting Green.