From kai
HDbitT Series ONE to Many Connection Ultra HD 4K HDMI Extender Over TCPIP EthernetOver Single Cat5ecat6 Cable Ultra HD 4K with IR Remote Up to 400.
Advertisement
PREMIUM PICTURE QUALITY & STABLE SIGNAL TRANSMISSION: With HDbitT technology, you'll be amazed at how HDbitT maintains your Ultra HD 4K picture quality with super stability/reliability, even at 400 feet away from your video source via single CAT5/CAT6 network cable. ONE-TO MANY CONNECTION: By using network router/switch, one sender can connect to several receivers TO realize extender & splitter function. *Gigabit(1000Mbps) is recommended in LAN Transmission. Ultra HD 4K HDMI 1.4 HDCP1.4 SUPPORT: 24/25/30HZ@4Kx2K, 60/50HZ@1080P, 60/50HZ@1080I, 60/50HZ @720P, 60/50HZ@576P, 50HZ@576I, 60HZ@480P, 60HZ@480I 20-60 KHZ WIDE FREQUENCY IR CONTROL EXTENSION: Let's think about a scenario. If you have a DVD player in your media room and a TV in your living room, while you are in the living room, you can still use your DVD remote to control the DVD player with IR CONTROL EXTENSION function. FREE LIFETIME SUPPORT: This item includes fre