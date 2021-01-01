From via nature
HDBaseT Extender HDMI 20 Balun 4K 60Hz 444 HDR Over CAT6 WLoopout Auto Downscaling 70m230ft 1080p 40m130ft 4K60Hz BiDirectional IR Power Over Cable.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 4K/60Hz HDBaseT EXTENDER Extends Ultra HD 4K & HDR HDMI audio/video signals over one cost effective CAT6 cable, while maintaining signal strength and lossless video. Supports DTS-HD, Dolby TrueHD, 7.1ch digital audio and all other HDMI standard formats TRANSMISSION RANGE Up to 230ft (70m) @1080p & 130ft (40m) @4K/60Hz. * Note: A good quality CAT5e/6/7 cable is essential in delivering quality content; Use a straight-through Ethernet cable and NOT crossover. We recommend using high performance pure COPPER CAT6 cables to ensure reliable performance: Search CAT6UTP-100 (B07PB3R8BK) / CAT6UTP-150 (B07P6TDMLH) on ADVANCED FEATURES Auto Downscaling from 4K to 1080p (Receiver Output and Local Loopout Output), Bi-directional IR, and Power over Cable (PoC) allows one power adapter to power both the TX & RX units; HDMI 2.0, HDCP 2.2, UHD 4K/60Hz 4:4:4, HDR, 18Gbps Bandwidth; Easy-to-follow EDID configur