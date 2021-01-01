HD77 Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker Loud 360° HD Surround Sound Wireless Dual Pairing Best 25W Stereo Loudest Bass 20H Battery IPX6 Waterproof.

EXTRAORDINARY 360 HD SOUND + OPTION TO CONNECT TWO SPEAKERS - Each of our TWS portable speakers Bluetooth comes with 25W of crisp 360 HD Sound and DualBass double subwoofers, for an unmatched listening experience. If thats not enough, you can CONNECT TWO wireless speakers together for true high-definition surround sound that will blow you away. MADE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS AND ADVENTURES - Dont be fooled by the gorgeous looks and cool ambient LEDs of this waterproof bluetooth speaker. It was made super rugged for all your outdoor sports, hiking, camping, and getting active. Now grab your HD77 waterproof speakers, put on your favorite tunes, and have fun outdoors with your family and friends! RAIN OR SNOW, ITS A GO - HD77 is a brave loud wireless speaker. Its not afraid of moisture or tough love. Its shockproof and wireless waterproof speaker IPX6 rated so it loves singing in the rain and doesnt mind being dropped, kicked or bounced. ALL DAY POWER ON A SINGLE CHARGE F