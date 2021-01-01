HD516 inWallCeiling Home Theater Surround 51 Speaker System 65Inch White

HD516 six piece home speaker 2-way set, 2 hd-650 wall speakers, 30hz-22 kHz, 98dB, 2 hd-6 ceiling speakers, 32hz-22 kHz, 98dB, 20-300w per speaker, 8ohm, 6.5' Woven fiber bulletproof woofers Butyl rubber Surrounds, pivoting titanium tweeters, Rectangular cut out 7.375' X 10.75', overall 8.875' X 12.25', depth 3', round cut out 7.875', overall 9', depth 3.25', low profile housings Hd-6c wall center Channel 3-way speaker, 20-350 watts, 33hz-22 kHz, two 6.5' Woofers, 12mm soft dome tweeter, cut out is 19.25' X 7.5', overall is 20.5' X 8.75', depth: 3.25' HDS10 wall passive Sub speaker, 20-300 watts, 26hz-200hz, 10' Woofer, cut out is 10.625' X 10.625', overall is 12' X 12', depth is 3.75', This passive Sub requires a Ws1005 Sub amplifier Use for in wall or in ceiling home entertainment, surround sound, home theater, multiple room systems, This Listing and price is for complete 6 piece in wall and in ceiling speaker set