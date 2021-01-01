From novalogy
HD280PRO Headphones old model
Advertisement
Dynamic, closed ear headphones with up to 32 dB attenuation of outside sound Lightweight and comfortable, ergonomic design, Cord Length 3.3 9.8 feet Coiled Extended frequency response and warm, natural sound reproduction Around the ear design with padded earcups Earpads, headband padding, and audio cord are easily replaceable, ensuring long life Connectivity technology: Wired Lightweight and comfortable, ergonomic design Collapsible earpieces for compact transport