From novalogy

HD280PRO Headphones old model

$117.94
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Dynamic, closed ear headphones with up to 32 dB attenuation of outside sound Lightweight and comfortable, ergonomic design, Cord Length 3.3 9.8 feet Coiled Extended frequency response and warm, natural sound reproduction Around the ear design with padded earcups Earpads, headband padding, and audio cord are easily replaceable, ensuring long life Connectivity technology: Wired Lightweight and comfortable, ergonomic design Collapsible earpieces for compact transport

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com