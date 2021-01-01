HD201P 2 X 1 High Speed HDMI Switcher with IR Remote RS232 Supports 3D 1080P with Picture in Picture

Best Quality Guranteed. Professional Quality Picture - With high quality chipset built in this switcher will deliver with maximum picture quality and sound with no signal loss. Built-in Auto switching Feature - The unit will detect active input signal and automatically switch for easy convenience. Advanced Picture in Picture Feature - This feature allows you to output two sources on a single screen. Perfect for viewing two different source on a single screen. It has side by side option and Picture in Picture option. HDCP compliant - Video Support: 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 1024x768, 1360x768, Audio format PCM2, 5.1, 7.1 CH, Dolby 5.1, DTS 5.1 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty, Full Support. Includes: HD-201p, Remote Control, Adapter, RS-232 Cable