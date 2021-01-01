HD1 DMR RadiosAmateur RadiosDigital Walkie Talkies Waterproof IP67 GPS UHF VHF 3000 Channels 200000 Contacts 3200mAh FM 1 Pack

Waterproof walkie-talkie HD1 has VFO mode; very easy to learn and use 3200mAh battery enable normal use more than 15 hours;standby time more than 160 hours;high-accuracy GPS track you everywhere; excellent for outdoor activities in skiing; hiking; hunting; ham radio community Tri group call models make you call freely without the group restrictions; supports to save 32 radio ID and edit radio ID via keypad; special digitalsecure system allows team members communicate safely Dual time slot for point to point supports two group calls in one channel under direct model; 20000 priority contacts enable you to call the people important to you more convenient; supports DTMF connecting GPS function gives you latlong; altitude; bearing; and speed information;SMS function support to text the information to another radio with the same DNA protocol