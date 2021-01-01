Baldwin HD.TAP.L.RSR Taper Left Handed Non-Turning One-Sided Surface Mount Dummy Door Lever with Square Rosette from the Reserve Collection Dark

Baldwin HD.TAP.L.RSR Taper Left Handed Non-Turning One-Sided Surface Mount Dummy Door Lever with Square Rosette from the Reserve Collection Baldwin Taper Single Dummy Lever with Rustic Square RoseThe tapered form and hand distressing of the Baldwin Taper lever offers clean lines with rustic style. The either dark or white bronze finishes are both sophisticated an luminous, while also providing a long lasting luster with their durable lacquer finish. Featuring the Rustic Square Rose which adds to the weathered look and feel of the already exquisite door lever.Single Dummy: Baldwin's dummy levers have no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy levers are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a single dummy so comes with only one side for use on interior or exterior.Features:For closet doors where a borehole does not exist and no latching function is required.Solid forged brass construction built to last a lifetime.To personalize your look, this Rustic inspired design is available in 2 finishes.Shown with Rustic Square Rose, can be customized with other Reserve roses.Limited Lifetime Mechanical Warranty and Limited 25 Year Finish Warranty.Baldwin Reserve combines Baldwin's legacy of quality and craftsmanship with advanced technology to deliver a personalized blend of styles that are more accessible to builders, designers and homeowners. Baldwin Reserve offers a range of Baldwin's most traditional, contemporary and rustic styles as well as new authentic Baldwin designs inspired by today's design trends. Mix and match Baldwin Reserve. Personalize your home with a custom configuration that combines Baldwin's legacy of craftsmanship with a custom look for every architectural style. Dark Bronze