HD Screen E?Paper Raw Display E?Ink Raw Display HD for Shelf Label Industrial Instrument with Embedded Controller

No backlight, keeps displaying last content for a long time even when power down Ultra low power consumption, basically power is only required for refreshing This is an E?Ink raw display, 7.5inch, 880x528 resolution, with embedded controller, communicating via SPI interface, supports red, black, and white three?color display. Due to the advantages like ultra low power consumption, wide viewing angle, clear display without electricity, it is an good choice for applications such as shelf label, industrial instrument, and so on. Small size, easy to carry and store, convenient to use and with good performance