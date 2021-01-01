Trex Outdoor Furniture HD Pacific Blue Plastic Patio Adirondack Chair

The Trex Outdoor Furniture Adirondack, available exclusively at The Home Depot, was designed with ultimate relaxation in mind. This spacious chair features a curved back and contoured seat with a round front for added comfort. Backed by a 20-year warranty, it's constructed of solid HDPE lumber available in a variety of attractive, fade-resistant colors, including vibrant colors available exclusively at The Home Depot. This all-weather adirondack chair is easy to maintain with its resistance to food and beverage stains, salt sprays and other environmental stresses. And although it resembles real wood, it won't rot, crack or splinter and will never require painting or staining.