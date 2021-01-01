HD Clear Screen Protector compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 2019, iPhone Xs Max 2018 6.5 inch, [Eye Care] 55% Anti Blue Light Filter Anti.

Anti Eye Fatigue and Good Sleeping - Filter 55%-65% of Blue Light and 99% of UV Ray Filter, about 70% Anti Electromagnetic Radiation iPhone 11 Pro Max 2019, iPhone Xs Max glass screen protector uses electroplating to minimize Digital Eye Strain caused by harmful blue and UV light emitted from digital screens. It helps promote healthy melatonin levels for improved sleep Special Design, High Definition Display ProtectionFit Apple New iPhone 11 Pro Max 2019, iPhone Xs Max 2018 6.5 inch, 99% high definition clarity and light transmittance keep original and stunning viewing quality and experience of your iPhone Xs Plus. Enjoy your games and videos. Feels Smooth Sensitive to Touch - Premium Fingerprint and Smudge ResistanceOnly 0.3mm thick, this screen protector maintains high touch sensitivity. Case Friendly Not Fit Otterbox Case, Full Coverage not Edge to Edge and Easy to Installation 2.5D Curved Edged Design for iPhone Xs Max prevents chipping, providing enhanced