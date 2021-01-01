From baofeng
HCV380K Full HD Camcorder with WiFi Multi Scene Camera Black
Advertisement
Super-sharp Full HD 1080p recording;3 inches touch-enabled LCD Intelligent 90x zoom, with 5-axis Hybrid Optical Image Stabilization provides maximum handheld stability Wi-Fi and NFC enabled for quickly sharing content and controlling camcorder features remotely Wi-Fi mobile device Camera feature adds multi-camera scene picture-in-picture recording In-camera Creative Control and Intelligent Auto Plus modes enhance creative possibilities