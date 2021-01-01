From lg
LG HCED3615 200 - 600 CFM 36 Inch Wide Full Installation Range Hood with Low Profile Body Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Wall Mount
LG HCED3615 200 - 600 CFM 36 Inch Wide Full Installation Range Hood with Low Profile Body Features:Blower blows up to 600 cfm to keep your kitchen free of smoke and cooking odorsDishwasher safe mesh filters effectively trap and filter out unwanted smoke, odors, and greaseHood is equipped with smart home capabilities1 LED light illuminates the cooking areaCovered under a 1 year limited warrantySpecifications:CFM: 200, 600Sones: 6Duct Size: 6" RoundHeight Above Cooktop: 26" to 34"Depth: 22-1/16"Width: 35-7/16"Ceiling Height: 89" - 118"Hertz: 60Amperage: 4, 15AVoltage: 120VWattage: 1800W Wall Mount Range Hoods Stainless Steel