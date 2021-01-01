Coastal Shower Doors HC41IL.70-C Illusion Series 41" x 70" Frameless Shower Door and Inline Panel with C-Pull Handle and Clear Glass Chrome Showers

Coastal Shower Doors HC41IL.70-C Illusion Series 41" x 70" Frameless Shower Door and Inline Panel with C-Pull Handle and Clear Glass A sleek, frameless swing collection offering the ultimate solution for an all-glass, seamless door with a luxury look and feel. Illusion uses an economical 1/4 in. stock door with sturdy 3/8 in. side panels and a unique headerless design for an open look and feel. The doors allow almost 1-1/4 in. adjustment and may be mounted on any surface.Coastal Shower Doors HC41IL.70-C Features:Frameless hinged shower door from the Illusion collection upgrades your bathroom space3/8-in thick clear glass offers a clean look and allows the light to stream inC-pull handle allows you to enter and exit your shower with easeCoastal Shower Doors HC41IL.70-C Specifications:Overall Height: 70" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 41" (left to right of door fixture)Glass Thickness: 3/8"Number of Panels: 2 Hinged Chrome