From fisher and paykel
Fisher and Paykel HC30PHTX1 N 600 CFM 30 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Chimney Box Range Hood with Pyramid Hood Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Wall Mount
Advertisement
Fisher and Paykel HC30PHTX1 N 600 CFM 30 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Chimney Box Range Hood with Pyramid Hood Features:Includes a built-in 600 CFM blowerUtilizes baffle filters in order to ensure quality seamless operationIncludes (2) bright halogen lights providing bright, warm, energy efficient lighting ensuring the entire cooktop surface is illuminatedFeatures a sleek and easy to use soft-touch control panelCovered under a 2 year parts and labor manufacturer warrantySpecifications:CFM: 600Speeds: 4Duct Size: 6" RoundDuct Discharge: TopBulb Type: LEDWidth: 29-3/4"Depth: 19-11/16"Height: 43-1/16"Ceiling Height: 54" to 66"Height Above Cooktop: 30" to 42"Voltage: 120VWattage: 630WWatts Per Bulb: 50W Wall Mount Range Hoods N/A