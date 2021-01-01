From sunny wood
Sunny Wood HBP2436T-A Healdsburg 24" Wide x 36" High Double Door Pantry Cabinet Rich Walnut Finish Kitchen Cabinets Tall/Pantry Cabinets 24 Inch
Sunny Wood HBP2436T-A Healdsburg 24" Wide x 36" High Double Door Pantry Cabinet Features:Constructed of durable plywood with maple wood veneer on the cabinet sides and drawer boxesReal wood veneer interior provides a clean and natural lookCabinet is crafted and shipped fully assembledIncludes soft close hingesFeatures multi-step, hand detailed stained finishCovered under Sunny Wood's 1 year warrantySpecifications:Width: 24"Height: 36"Depth: 24"Number Of Doors: 2Number Of Shelves: 2Material: WoodProduct Variations:HBP2436T-A (This Model): Healdsburg 24" Wide x 36" High Pantry CabinetHBP2442T-A: Healdsburg 24" Wide x 42" High Pantry CabinetHBP2454B-A: Healdsburg 24" Wide x 54" High Pantry Cabinet 24 Inch Rich Walnut Finish