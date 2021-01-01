Sunny Wood HBP1842T-A Healdsburg 18" x 42" x 24" Pantry Top Cabinet Rich Walnut Kitchen Cabinets Base Cabinets 18 Inch

From sunny wood
Sunny Wood HBP1842T-A Healdsburg 18" x 42" x 24" Pantry Top Cabinet Sunny Wood HBP1842T-A Features:Constructed of solid maple wood and select veneers, ensuring long lasting beauty durabilityCabinetry features a multi-step hand detailed finish highlighting the natural wood grainInset doors add to the character of your kitchenCabinet sides constructed of durable plywoodExterior side panels made from matching stained veneersCovered under Sunny Wood's 1 year warrantySunny Wood HBP1842T-A Specifications:Height: 42" (lowest to highest point on cabinet)Width: 18" (left most to right most part on cabinet)Depth: 24" (back most to front most part of cabinet)Number of Doors: 1Number of Shelves: 2Cabinet Installation Type: Floor MountedDoor Swing: Left or Right 18 Inch Rich Walnut