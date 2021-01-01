From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Hazelteen Dining Room Table and Chairs (Set of 5), Medium Brown
DINING TABLE SET: Cool and ultra contemporary, this set is the paragon of clean-lined comfort. HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Table is made of veneers, wood and engineered wood. CONTEMPORARY STYLE: The open ladder back chairs support you for a cozy dinner in a kitchen or cafe area that never fails to please 5 PIECE SET: Includes table and 4 bar stool chairs. Table measures 36" W x 36" D x 30" H, and each chair measures 17. 75" W x 21" D x 37" H ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions, tools and hardware included