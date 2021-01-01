Panera Bread Hazelnut Creme Coffee, Keurig Single Serve K-Cup Pods, Flavored, 24 Count

The perfect light roast coffee for your morning ritual or your afternoon break, Panera® Hazelnut Crème is rich roasted coffee balanced with the irresistible flavor of buttery, toasted hazelnuts. It’s a silky smooth and lightly sweet expression of nutty perfection. At Panera®, we think coffee should taste good, smell good, feel good. It should be clean – just like our food. That’s why every day in our cafes we brew from 100% Arabica beans, roasted by people who know how to make great coffee. And we think you deserve all those great tastes, smells, and feels where you are, too. That’s why we made it easy to enjoy the taste of all your favorite Panera® coffee varieties at the touch of a button – all from the comfort of home. Every Panera® K-Cup® pod is compatible with any Keurig® K-Cup® pod single-serve coffee maker. Designed specifically for your Keurig® coffee maker, each pod is filled with expertly sourced coffee, perfectly roast and ground, and carefully sealed for peak freshness. And you can feel good knowing every Panera® K-Cup® pod is recyclable*. Just pop one in and in no time at all, you can enjoy the freshly brewed Panera® coffee you love, every time. Certified Union Orthodox Kosher.*Check locally. Not recycled in all communities.