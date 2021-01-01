Home Decorators Collection Hazelhurst Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Swivel Lounge Chair with CushionGuard Toffee Trellis Tan Cushions (2-Pack)

Ease into luxury comfort with the Hazelhurst Wicker and Aluminum Patio Chat chairs. The wicker swivel rockers provide style and comfort to your patio. Each piece is constructed of rattan wicker wrapped around aluminum frames. The foam cushions ensure maximum comfort while maintaining their original full shape. All materials are treated to resist weather, rust and UV fading throughout the year. These chairs are sure to provide you and your guests with the ultimate conversation and relaxation area to complete your backyard oasis.