Hazel Table Lamp by Regina Andrew - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (13-1305)

The Hazel Table Lamp from Regina Andrew is a clean and sculptural modern piece made of alabaster material. The surface is accented with a subtle, naturally occurring color shift that provides an earthy presence in the home. It sits upon a tapered, matching base. The simple nature of this piece allows for a versatile placement throughout the home, either as a single unit or in pairs. A lamp rests within the material, bringing it to life with an even glow. Deeply rooted in Detroit, Michigan, Regina Andrew packs personality and self-expression into every aspect of their brand. Founders James Andrew Slaven and Carla Regina Zajac are committed to delivering inspired contemporary lighting and home furnishings with a personal touch, with sustainability and authenticity taking center-stage in not only their designs, but their business dealings as well. Color: White. Finish: Natural Stone