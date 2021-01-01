Madrona Burke Hazel Harbor Gray Loveseat with Modern English Roll Arm and Loose Seat and Back Cushions

The Hazel loveseat has an updated, classic silhouette and is a beautiful way to freshen up your living room Exemplifies modern farmhouse style in a harbor gray color palette, bringing both personality and class to your home The Hazel loveseat features modern English roll arm and loose seat and back cushions Makes everyday life a little bit easier with features like durable upholstery and floor protectors Built to be comfortable and durable, the Hazel loveseat includes a sinuous spring frame and pocketed coil cushion construction Dimensions: 73.0" Wide, 43.0" Deep, and 39.0" High Assembles in minutes. Simply unpack, assemble with included tools, and set in place to enjoy! Engineered to be easy to care for so you can spend time on more important things