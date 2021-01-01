'Violet Haze' by Deborah Brenner Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:Reproduced in the San Diego studios using the best digital reproduction method currently availableArtwork produced utilizing the giclee printing method to achieve optimum clarity and color saturationBring to you begins with a true artist who shapes and reworks each pieceProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Purple; GreenNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Deborah BrennerStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalSize: Large 33"-40"Shape: SquareLED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoOther Plants & Flowers: YesTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Abstract BotanicalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Violet HazeEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 24Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Overall Product Weight: 2.97Assembly:Warranty: