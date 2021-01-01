The Picket House Furnishings 6PC Dining Set will look fantastic in your home! This set includes a table, four tall back side chairs and a settee. This table is perfect for entertaining several people thanks to not one, but two removable, extension leaves. With both leaves in, the table can easily go from 84\" wide to 108\" wide; giving you more than enough elbow room. This standard height table has a double pedestal base, instantly adding extra flair to this already stylish set. These chairs feature a faux leather upholstered seat and back in a rich, chocolate color. The faux leather is distressed, instantly adding character and charm to this chair duo. Slate, nail head trim outlines the back and seat of the chairs, instantly adding extra flair to this already stylish set. This settee adds a pop to your dining room thanks to its transitional print. This settee includes seven pillows total, instantly dressing up your dining room. Picket House Furnishings Picket House Furnishings Hayward 6PC Dining Set-Table, Four Tall Back Chairs and Settee Leather in Brown | DGC500SL6PC