Hayrig Arlmont & Co. 47.6'' 8 - Player Poker Table

Host a professional poker game in the comfort of your own home with this folding poker table. The tabletop is made of MDF material with a polyester upholstery which helps the chips and playing cards slide more easily across the surface. It has a comfortable, padded artificial leather rim on which the players can rest their arms. The casino table is designed with 8 cup holders so each player has his or her own place. When not in use, you can easily fold the poker table and store it. Place our poker table in your room and start playing! Note: poker chips and playing cards are not included. Assembly is easy.