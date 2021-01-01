Noble House Haynes Armed Faux Leather Storage Bench, Teal

The Hayes Armed Storage Bench is the perfect addition to any living room or bed room, complete with storage space to hide all those items you want easy access to, but not necessarily on display. Available in select styles and colors, this bench can also double as a seat, perfect for placement at the foot of your bed to help you put your shoes on, or in the window so you can enjoy the afternoon sun while you read your favorite book. Enjoy all the Hayes Armed Storage Bench has to offer.