Hayman Cubbie Wood Storage Bench

With its classic country cottage looks, this cubby storage bench is perfectly placed at the foot of your bed for a spare seat or set in the entryway as an organizing solution. Crafted from composite wood in a creamy white finish, this traditional design strikes a 20'' H x 36.25'' W x 15.75'' D rectangular silhouette with molded details and a carved apron kickplate. Two open cubbies offer versatile storage options for everything from baskets of linens to buckets of winter accessories. Baskets are not included.