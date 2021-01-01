From andover mills

Hayman Cubbie Wood Storage Bench

$121.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

With its classic country cottage looks, this cubby storage bench is perfectly placed at the foot of your bed for a spare seat or set in the entryway as an organizing solution. Crafted from composite wood in a creamy white finish, this traditional design strikes a 20'' H x 36.25'' W x 15.75'' D rectangular silhouette with molded details and a carved apron kickplate. Two open cubbies offer versatile storage options for everything from baskets of linens to buckets of winter accessories. Baskets are not included.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com