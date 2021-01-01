nuLOOM Haylie Chevron Striped Indoor/Outdoor Accent Rug, 2' x 3', Black

100% Polypropylene, made in Belgium Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways Sleek and functional pile height allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways Stylish and versatile, this coastal rug adds the perfect relaxing beachy feel to space Easy to clean, we recommend simply hosing off dirt or debris and spot treating any mild stains with carpet cleaner