Haylee 1 - Drawer Nightstand in White

This nightstand features built-in outlets around the back, giving you the perfect spot to plug in your phone, alarm clock, and any other electronics you need on hand. The future is here, and it’s pretty awesome. The features a distressed gray finish and contrasting brown top for some antiqued appeal. Its single drawer has a faux apothecary chest design for added vintage charm. And, two shelves down below have plenty of space for books and boxes. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson.