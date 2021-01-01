Hinkley Hayes 4-Light Chandelier in Oil Rubbed Bronze

Although intrinsically “basic” in design, the Hinkley Hayes chandelier features subtle design details that set it apart from any pumpkin spice latte drinking, follow-the-leader crowd. Even without any obvious “look at me” details, the Hayes chandelier’s beauty is in its calculated simplicity that merges the best of traditional and modern elements. A robustly finished oil rubbed bronze metal rod and off-white linen drum shade work together to create a streamlined silhouette perfect for a variety of spaces. Three oil rubbed bronze arms support the base from below and then reach up to support the shade. Light is evenly distributed across your space because the shade is impactful but doesn’t overpower the decor.