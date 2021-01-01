Noble House Hayden Light Sky Upholstered Dining Chairs (Set of 4)

Surround your dining space with a set of chairs that not only brings your decor to life but also contours the body for added comfort. Featuring lovely diamond stitched tufting, plush upholstered seating, and a sturdy wooden frame for outstanding durability, this chair uses a mix of materials to emphasize the overall contemporary style of the piece. Our refined dining chair set is finished with gracefully sloped armrests and a complementing leg finish, making this the perfect balance of stunning style and convenient functionality. Color: Light Sky.