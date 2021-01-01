From dhp
DHP Hayden Convertible Sofa Sleeper Futon with Arms - Blue Microfiber
Advertisement
Upholstered multi-functional and modern sofa sleeper futon that is ideal for small-space living Contemporary design with reinforced stitching and wide track arms optimal comfort Split back design for multi-positions. Plastic tapered legs. Product dimensions: 33.5”W x 78”L x 32.5”H. Sleeping dimensions: 44”W x 78”L x 32.5”H. Shipping dimensions: 36.6”W x 45.7”L x 17.3”H. Weight limit: 600 lb. Ships in one box. Easy and quick assembly. Pillows not included. Available in grey, pink, blue microfiber finishes.