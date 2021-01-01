Mylen’s 60in diameter Hayden spiral stairs create space and flexibility for your home design. With a small footprint and Mylen’s safety standards, the benefits of a spiral staircase are endless. The Hayden collection is offered in powder coated white, gray or black colors with matching aluminum handrails and personalization options to meet your technical and design needs. The horizontal, stainless steel line rail infills and stainless steel fittings add a unique look for all design tastes. All staircase kits include everything you need to complete your installation in one box (except tools) and typically can be installed in 1 day. All Hayden kits include one platform rail standard for corner or loft mount installations. American made for American specifications, backed with a lifetime warranty on all fabricated metal components, 5 years on any finished components and American customer support, you can easily find an option to meet your vision. Mylen's 60in diameter spiral staircases have 26in of clear walking path. Please review technical data sheet for additional information on measurements. This spiral staircase does meet minimum 2015 IRC requirements. Mylen Stairs Hayden 60-in x 12.59-ft 1 Platform Rails White Spiral Staircase Kit, Fits Height: 93.5-in to 104.5-in (10 Treads) | CS60W10WS03