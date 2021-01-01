From rejuvenation
Hawthorne Sofa
Advertisement
With high-quality cushioning and a modern silhouette, the Hawthorne Sofa combines everyday comfort with sophisticated design. Available in an array of beautiful fabric and leather upholstery options, this sofa makes a statement, while the foam cushioning offers firm support and large-scale comfort. Cast metal legs and a streamlined frame complete the design for an airy, elegant feel. Each sofa is assembled and upholstered by artisans in North Carolina using sustainable processes and materials.