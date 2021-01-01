From artistic weavers
Artistic Weavers Hawkins Peak Camel 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. 8 in. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Advertisement
Achieving a sense of timeless trend that will suit both your indoor and outdoor spaces, the Hawkins collection is everything you have searched for and so much more. These pieces are meticulously hand woven which will help add a more textured and natural class in your decor space. Made with 100% Polypropylene in India, and has No Pile. Spot clean only, One Year Limited Warranty. Color: Camel.