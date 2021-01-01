From trademark fine art
Trademark Fine Art 'Hawaiian Sunset Wonder' Canvas Art by Pierre Leclerc, Gold Ornate Frame
Advertisement
Trademark Fine Art 'Hawaiian Sunset Wonder' Canvas Art by Pierre Leclerc, Gold Ornate Frame:Artist: Pierre LeclercSubject: LandscapesStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: gold ornate frame, acrylicThis ready to hang piece in a gold ornate frame features the setting sun adding pink and yellow to the blue sky over a Hawaiian beach.a giclee print under acrylic in a gold ornate frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang.