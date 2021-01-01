Hawaiian Dream Large Scented Jar Candle

Your dream escape starts right here. This fragrance surrounds you with the fragrance of yuzu blossom, delicate jasmine petals, sacred lotus, and green zen tea for dreamy island escape. Just light your candle, close your eyes, let the aromas drift into your nose and let your min wander. This candle is over 30 ounces of 100% soy wax and artisan crafted essential oil fragrance. With 3 all cotton wicks you will bring a beautiful visual and olfactory element to any room. You will enjoy this candle for over 140 hours of burn time.