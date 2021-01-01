From industrial lodge home
Haverly Round Magnifying Wall Mirror
A unique take on a traditional design, this round mirror features a black metal frame that surrounds and overlays the glass. Sure to be an eye-catching addition to any room, this mirror contrasts clear class with black powder-coated metal. The black metal overlay on the glass includes concentric circles intersected by straight lines arranged like the spokes of a wheel, ensuring this mirror is a one-of-a-kind wall accent.