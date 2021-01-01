Haven Bench Sectional Set 37: Left Arm Sofa Bench, Right Arm Terminal Chaise, Trillium, Yarn Dyed Linen Weave, Sand, Concealed Supports

$3,698.00
In stock
Buy at westelm

Description

True to its name, the Haven Sectional is one you'll want to spend lots of time in.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com