Have Faith Single Image Coaster

Gracie Oaks Have Faith Single Image Absorbent Stone Coaster 4 Pack Each coaster measures 4 inch by 4 inchFeatures:Proudly Made in the USACoasters are crafted from natural stoneware material that absorbs drips and condensationAttractive artwork allows them to be left out even when not in useDurable cork backing protects the surface of furniture or countertopsProduct Type: CoasterPrimary Material: StonewareColor: GreenShape: SquarePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorSet Size: 4Intended Number of Coasters: Intended Coaster Diameter: Pieces Included: 4 CoastersCleaning Method: Hand Wash OnlyProtective Backing/Feet: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesTheme: TextHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: United StatesCoasters: YesNumber of Coasters: Coaster Holder: NoTrivets: NoNumber of Trivets: Product Care: Wipe Clean with Damp ClothSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoADA Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: YesDimensions:Thickness: 0.5Diameter: 4Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Overall Product Weight: 1.2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No