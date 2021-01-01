Signature Design by Ashley Havalance Right Pier Cabinet

FARMHOUSE CABINET: This right pier cabinet doubles seamlessly as an accent or curio cabinet for your vintage casual space ENTERTAINMENT CENTER PIER: Take TV time up a notch with this tall pier made of pine wood, veneer and engineered wood in a two-tone distressed finish of weathered gray and vintage white. PIER-STYLE DESIGN - This tall pier style unit boasts three open shelves as a framed door, making it easy to store your accents safely out of harms way EASY FIT: This cabinet measures 28.38" W x 15.25" D x 73.5" H and can accompany the matching Havalance TV cabinet to complete your entertainment center or stand alone in your space BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget