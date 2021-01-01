Shop Haute Decor Antique Brass Adjustable 20lb. Capacity Wreath Hanger at Michaels. com. Take your holiday decorations to the next level with this adjustable wreath hanger, designed to withstand the elements. Everyone knows the best part of any holiday is getting to decorate. Take your holiday decorations to the next level with this adjustable wreath hanger, designed to withstand the elements, so you can hang your heavy wreaths and decorations. Works perfectly with your Christmas wreath, Easter wreath, Halloween wreath...even your Boxing Day wreath! No matter the season, no matter the holiday, this wreath hook is the perfect way to display your impeccable style. Details: Antique brass finish Extends from 16.5" to 25" Holds up to 20lb. Soft pads included to protect doors Adjustable slide mechanism | Haute Decor Antique Brass Adjustable 20lb. Capacity Wreath Hanger By Haute Décor | Michaels®