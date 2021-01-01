Hatteras Outdoor Adjustable Height Swivel Barstools, Set of 2, Grey and Brass

"Your backyard or patio space will thank you for bringing home a set of barstools that gives style a whole new meaning. Combining a modern, angular pipe frame with the convenience of outdoor cushions, this set of barstools makes it easy for you to comfortably relax at your outdoor bar or pub table. Ideal for those who have a variety of guests visiting, this seat offers adjustable and swivel functions for easy maneuverability and personalization, making this a perfect fit for all. INDUSTRIAL DESIGN: Our swivel barstools incorporate an edgy pipe design that creates a raw industrial look for your home. This metal look is the perfect finishing touch to any outdoor bar space or patio space. IRON FRAME: Constructed of iron, the frames of these barstools are made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. Refined with a subtle finish, these stools bring an elegant touch, making it an understated yet chic addition to your home. ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT WITH SWIVEL: Our barstools offer a minimum seat height of 29.75 inches and a maximum seat height of 33.50 inches, making it easy for you to customize the height to your liking. Also featuring a swivel function, this makes it easy for you to get in and out of your seat. WATER-RESISTANT CUSHIONS: Our cushions are covered with a non-porous material that makes cleaning any spill a breeze. Please note that these cushions are water-resistant and not waterproof. Please do not submerge in water. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for these barstools. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This comes as a set of two."